Watch CBS News
Local News

Skydeck Chicago hosting marriage, vow renewals for 3 contest winners

/ CBS Chicago

Skydeck Chicago hosting wedding, renewal ceremonies for contest winners
Skydeck Chicago hosting wedding, renewal ceremonies for contest winners 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Love is in the air, and for a few lucky couples, they mean that literally.

Skydeck Chicago is hosting wedding and vow renewals Sunday morning as part of its "Love on the Ledge" contest.

Three lucky couples will say 'I do' or renew their vows at the top of the Willis Tower on its ledge glass floor.

The ceremonies started at 8 a.m.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.