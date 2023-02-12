Skydeck Chicago hosting marriage, vow renewals for 3 contest winners
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Love is in the air, and for a few lucky couples, they mean that literally.
Skydeck Chicago is hosting wedding and vow renewals Sunday morning as part of its "Love on the Ledge" contest.
Three lucky couples will say 'I do' or renew their vows at the top of the Willis Tower on its ledge glass floor.
The ceremonies started at 8 a.m.
