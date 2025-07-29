Sky fall short to Mystics for 6th straight loss
Sonia Citron scored 28 points and Kiki Iriafen added 22, career highs for both, and the Washington Mystics handed the Chicago Sky their sixth straight loss with a 103-86 victory on Tuesday night.
Brittney Sykes supported the two All-Star rookies with 18 points for the Mystics (13-13) and the reserves outscored their counterparts 21-7. Iriafen also had 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double.
Angel Reese, who missed the previous two games with back issues, had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso had 21 points and 10 boards for the Sky (7-19). Rachel Banham added 19 points.
Washington led by 19 points in the third quarter and was ahead 80-65 entering the fourth. The Sky cut the deficit to eight with 3:22 to play, but Jade Melbourne and Citron sandwiched three-point plays around Iriafen's basket to make it 100-84.
Washington shot 51% with 10 3-pointers.
Citron scored the last seven Washington points in the first quarter, giving her 12 points and the Mystics 30-27 lead.
Sykes scored twice inside and Lucy Olsen's 3 capped a 9-2 run for a 39-21 lead, the biggest of the half. Chicago got back within one but the Mystics surged ahead again and led 55-47 at the break. Washington shot 59%, 6 of 13 from long range with 16 assists on 20 baskets.