Specialist shares 3 beauty trends that will improve skincare routine

Skin care specialist shares tips on how to improve routine

CHICAGO (CBS) – Spring has arrived. With that comes the latest trends to help keep skin looking its best.

Shay Moinuddin, Aesthetic Nurse Specialist, and Clinic Director at The Few Institute in Chicago, shares three trends that will keep skin radiant and feeling rejuvenated.

The first trend includes peptides, amino acids that promote collagen production and improve skin elasticity, which can renew dull and dry skin.

"As we all know, collagen is the key to healthy-looking skin and helps it diminish fine lines and wrinkles, it helps to decrease hyperpigmentation, it infuses hydration into the skin. So it's really, really important to try and incorporate a peptide into your skincare routine," Moinuddin said.

The second trend in skincare includes exosomes that can rejuvenate skin and increase wound healing.

"Exosomes actually help our skin cells communicate with each other," Moinuddin said. "When you heal wounds, you're healing skin."

She also recommends using clean products that are free of parabens and artificial dyes and fragrances.

Lastly, Sofwave treatments use ultrasound to lift the skin of the eyebrows, cheeks, and neck.

"It also has clinical FDA approval for lifting the tissue of the upper arms, acne scaring ... It's safe to use on everybody," she said.

Most patients need one or two treatments with results lasting upwards to a year and a half, according to Moinuddin.

