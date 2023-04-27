Man discovers, removes skimming device at Walgreens ATM

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI says skimming is costing consumers and financial institutions more than $1 billion each year.

Skimming involves the theft of a debit card PIN using an illegal device installed on an ATM. And it's happening in Chicago right now.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, one shopper at a Lakeview Walgreens realized he was about to be skimmed before it was too late. Eric Newbery was able to figure it out right when he put his card in an ATM.

"When I inserted my card, it just felt off," Newbery said of his experience with an ATM at the Walgreens at 1649 W. Belmont Ave., at Paulina Street. "This is a skimming device."

Not only did Newbery almost get ripped off – but he ripped the skimmer right off the ATM at the Walgreens – and recorded himself doing so.

"I tugged on it, and I noticed that it moved," Newbery said, "and at that point is when I got my phone out, and I said, 'Well, I'm going to record this, because I'm not about break this ATM machine."

Newbery filmed as he called over a manager to test the problem. He put the video on TikTok.

"I just knew it didn't feel right," Newbery said.

Newbery and the manager are seen taking the skimming device off the ATM. But it is barely recognizable against the machine.

Newbery said he has been scammed before – out of $1,400.

"When you insert your card, the card should just go in and click," Newbery said, "and this almost felt like there was like friction against it."

That is the main reason why he knew what to look out for.

"My bank said that they actually are able to copy the card and get access to the PIN number," Newbery said.

The FBI warns the same. The devices can store data on your card that can be wirelessly transferred later.

"I just feel bad for all the people who were not as observant as I was that probably had that number, unfortunately, taken," Newbery said.

The incident was reported to police when it happened a few weeks ago. We asked Walgreens if this has happened before and for their protocol – they would only tell us the original issue has been fixed.

Chicago Police have not made any arrests.