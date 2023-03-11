Six Flags hosting hiring event Saturday for thousands of seasonal positions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is almost here!
If you're planning on applying for a summer job, Six Flags is hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers.
Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor are hosting a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Human Resources Center on the Six Flags campus.
The company is also offering a rapid hiring program for those who apply online.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.