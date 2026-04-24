Six Flags Great America opens Saturday for 50th season

Six Flags Great America opens Saturday for its historic 50th anniversary season.

The Gurnee Park will celebrate 50 years all season long with special events starting in June.

There will be limited-time menu items and nostalgic experiences, including a special nightly drone show and a new museum showcasing historic artifacts.

The park opens at 10:30 a.m. Saturday

The water park opens on May 30.

Free Pre-K pass now available

This year, parents with Pre-K kids are in luck.

Six Flags is offering free unlimited Pre-K Passes for parents who register between April 22 and May 31.

Children aged 3 to 5 years old are eligible for the pass, which includes unlimited visits. Kids under 2 years old already get free admission.

More information on pass activation can be found on the Six Flags website.