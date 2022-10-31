'Sisters Working It Out' CEO working to address breast cancer disparities

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is showing some love for Chicago's changemakers who are stepping up to solve problems, meet needs and help people in their community.

On the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CBS 2's Audrina Bigos talked with a woman who works to educate and support women through the breast cancer treatment process.

Beulah Brent who takes breast cancer patients to appointments and makes care packages for them. She also educates Black women about mammograms at community events and so much more.

"We actually go out into the community, underserved community, uninsured community and educate the women on the importance of getting early mammograms, early screenings, " Brent said.

Brent said early detection is the best detection. Brent has boots on the ground and works with both patients and survivors in the education process.