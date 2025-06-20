Watch CBS News
Local News

Sister Rosemary Connelly of Misericordia Heart of Mercy on Chicago's South Side dies at 94

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The Misericordia Foundation announced the passing of the woman who dedicated her life to helping people with disabilities.

Sister Rosemary Connelly died Thursday night at the age of 94 after a short time in hospice.

Sister Connelly was appointed administrator of Misericordia Heart of Mercy on Chicago's South Side in 1969.  At that time, there were no services for children with disabilities.

For 56 years, she led the organization in creating programs and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Currently, Misericordia serves more than 600 children and adults.

In 2023, she was awarded the University of Notre Dame's Laetare Medal, considered the oldest and most prestigious honor given to an American catholic.

Sister Connelly's visitation will be held Monday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., at 10 a.m.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.