Funeral to be held for Sister Rosemary Connelly, longtime leader of Misericordia

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Funeral on Tuesday for Sister Rosemary Connelly, longtime leader of Misericordia
Misericordia on Tuesday is honoring the life of Sister Rosemary Connelly, who dedicated her life to helping people with disabilities.

Connelly was appointed the administrator of Misericordia in 1969. For 56 years, she led the organization, creating programs and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In 2023, she was awarded the oldest and most prestigious honor given to an American Catholic, the University of Notre Dame's Laetare Medal.

Connelly died Thursday at the age of 94, shortly after entering hospice.

Her funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Name Cathedral.

