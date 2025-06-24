Funeral to be held for Sister Rosemary Connelly, longtime leader of Misericordia

Funeral on Tuesday for Sister Rosemary Connelly, longtime leader of Misericordia

Funeral on Tuesday for Sister Rosemary Connelly, longtime leader of Misericordia

Misericordia on Tuesday is honoring the life of Sister Rosemary Connelly, who dedicated her life to helping people with disabilities.

Connelly was appointed the administrator of Misericordia in 1969. For 56 years, she led the organization, creating programs and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In 2023, she was awarded the oldest and most prestigious honor given to an American Catholic, the University of Notre Dame's Laetare Medal.

Connelly died Thursday at the age of 94, shortly after entering hospice.

Her funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Name Cathedral.