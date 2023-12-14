Sister of one of two suburban students killed in crash charged with reckless homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sister of one of two teens killed in a crash in South Elgin has been charged with reckless homicide.

Aanomeya Jacquline D. Henry, 17, is facing felony charges including aggravated DUI, reckless homicide, and aggravated reckless driving.

In August, police said the crash involved a Honda Civic and a dump truck driver at Illinois Route 25 and Keynon Road at 7 a.m. The car collided with a dump truck. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was pushed several feet into a cornfield – while the dump truck flipped on its side.

One of the teens in the Honda died at the scene, and a second student died shortly after being transported to the hospital, police said.

The victims were identified as Kamorra Campbell, 17, of Bartlett, and Tahlulay Henry, 16, of Elgin, by the Kane County Coroner's office. They were both students at South Elgin High School.

According to the Kane County State's Attorney, Henry was driving the Honda Civic with three passengers when she turned left, failing to yield to the oncoming dump truck.

Police confirmed Henry was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash and she did not have a valid driver's license.

Henry will remain out of custody, under the specific circumstances, confirmed by the the Kane County State's Attorney, listed below:

• She has a 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. curfew

• She shall not leave the state of Illinois without the court's permission

• She shall refrain from using any intoxicating compounds including cannabis and alcohol

• She shall submit to random drug and alcohol testing

• She shall have no contact with the surviving victim

• She shall not drive without a license

Henry will appear in court on January 26.