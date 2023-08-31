Two South Elgin High School students killed in car accident

A crash investigation is underway in Bartlett. This dump truck rolled over at Route 25 at Kenyon Road after colliding with another vehicle. Route 25 is closed beteeen US 20 & W. Bartlett Road TFN. Use Route 31 or Gifford Road. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/kXo2TsUBC6 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) August 31, 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two South Elgin High School students were killed Thursday in a car accident.

Police said the crash involved a Honda Civic and a dump truck driver at Illinois Route 25 and Keynon Road at 7 a.m. That intersection is just east of the high school campus.

One of the students in the Honda died at the scene, and a second student died shortly after being transported to the hospital, police said.

The driver and another passenger in the Civic were hospitalized along with the truck driver.

All of the students in the Civic are females, and two of the girls are related, CBS 2 has learned.

Video from Chopper 2 shows the dump truck loaded with sand tipped over on its side. The Civic was near the dump truck cabin in a field near the intersection.

Firefighters had to take the roof off the Honda to get to the teens inside.

"These are extremely difficult," said William Luchsinger, the South Elgin fire chief. "Firemen have hearts; they have emotions; they have feelings; and they have families."

A crisis team at School District U-46 Crisis Team was activated at South Elgin High School.

South Elgin principal Kurt Johansen said everybody is still trying to process it all.

"You just take it one step at a time," he said. "We're just trying to get through the moment right now and will try to get through the day, and then we'll try to get through the month. Take it a day at a time after that."

The school district released a statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we write about a loss in our South Elgin High School family. Losing a member of our school community is a tragedy, sad, and may be difficult to understand. Four South Elgin High School students were involved in a car accident this morning. According to our law enforcement, two of the students lost their lives, and one of the other students is in critical condition and is being treated at an area hospital, and the fourth student received non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, we cannot share the student's names out of respect to the families and to allow for next-of-kin notifications. We have school social workers and counselors available for emotional support for students, staff and families.

Our thoughts, prayers, and most sincere condolences are with the families and loved ones of the students during this incredibly difficult time.