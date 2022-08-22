Sister Jean turns 103; City dedicates CTA's Loyola Red Line plaza to her

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heart-felt "happy birthday" to Chicago treasure Sister Jean!

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the chaplain of Loyola University's Men's basketball team was 103 on Saturday.

And of course there was a celebration.

Sister Jean was surrounded by many, many friends and fans honoring her big day, and she was all smiles.

To make it even more special, the city dedicated the plaza outside the CTA's Loyola Red Line stop to her.

There were some famous Sister Jean fans in the crowd, including Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who were both decked out in Loyola maroon and gold.

They all spoke of Sister Jean's integrity, compassion and grace.