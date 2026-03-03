Alleged Sinaloa cartel boss Jesus Ibarra Felix indicted in Chicago on drug, firearm, terrorism charges

An alleged Sinaloa cartel boss has been indicted in Chicago on drug, firearm and material support of terrorism charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Norther District of Illinois announce the charges Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say Jesus Omar Ibarra Felix led a group called La Fuerzas Especials de Chuta (FECH) that provided armed security for the cartel under the leadership of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and his four sons, known as the "Chapitos," who took over cartel operations after El Chapo's arrest in 2016.

Prosecutors allege that between 2016 and 2026, Ibarra Felix, also known as "El Chuta," supplied the Chapitos with machine guns, and helped them import methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico. He also allegedly oversaw drug trafficking operations from his assigned region near Ahome, Mexico, between 2016 and 2025.

A grand jury in Chicago indicted Ibarra Felix on terrorism, drug and firearm charges Tuesday. He is not currently in custody, and an arrest warrant has been issued, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.