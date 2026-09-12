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Signal issues causing delays for 95th/Dan Ryan-bound Red Line trains

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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The Chicago Transit Authority is alerting Red Line riders of major delays due to signal problems near 95th/Dan Ryan on Saturday evening.

Trains are standing near 95th due to the issue.

CTA riders or anyone planning to take the Red Line train at 95th are being advised to seek other alternatives, such as nearby bus routes, including #29 State, #87 87th and #34 South Michigan, or other rail lines.

Shuttle buses are available between 95th and Roosevelt to provide connecting service.

CTA says personnel are working to restore service and to allow extra travel time.

Riders can check the CTA website for updates. 

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