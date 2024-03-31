Showers, storms expected in Chicago by evening, lasting through Tuesday

CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a dry start, showers and storms are moving into the area.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Numerous of showers and storms are expected Sunday evening through Tuesday as a storm system moves through the region.

CBS News Chicago

There's a small chance a couple of storms could produce hail and heavy downpours, especially south of I-80, where over 2 inches of rainfall is possible.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Behind this storm system, Wednesday will feature strong northwest winds and colder temperatures in the 30s. There is a chance for a rain and wet snow mix on Wednesday, with minor accumulations of snow possible.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Temperatures will remain chilly on Thursday in the 40s before a gradual warming trend returns through the weekend. Highs are expected to climb back into the mid-50s in about a week.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Low 41.

Monday

Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 48.

Tuesday

Cloudy with showers likely. High 42.

CBS News Chicago