Watch CBS News
Weather

Showers, storms expected in Chicago by evening, lasting through Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live
tracking-331.png
CBS News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a dry start, showers and storms are moving into the area. 

4-panel-day-331.png
CBS News Chicago
sun-10pm-331.png
CBS News Chicago

Numerous of showers and storms are expected Sunday evening through Tuesday as a storm system moves through the region.

monday-bar-graph-331.png
CBS News Chicago

There's a small chance a couple of storms could produce hail and heavy downpours, especially south of I-80, where over 2 inches of rainfall is possible.

monday-radar-331.png
CBS News Chicago
tues-radar-331.png
CBS News Chicago

Behind this storm system, Wednesday will feature strong northwest winds and colder temperatures in the 30s. There is a chance for a rain and wet snow mix on Wednesday, with minor accumulations of snow possible.  

wednesday-cloud-radar-331.png
CBS News Chicago
weds-rainfall-331.png
CBS News Chicago

Temperatures will remain chilly on Thursday in the 40s before a gradual warming trend returns through the weekend. Highs are expected to climb back into the mid-50s in about a week.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Low 41.

Monday

Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 48.

Tuesday 

Cloudy with showers likely. High 42.

7day-evening-331.png
CBS News Chicago
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 1:16 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.