Showers, storms expected in Chicago by evening, lasting through Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a dry start, showers and storms are moving into the area.
Numerous of showers and storms are expected Sunday evening through Tuesday as a storm system moves through the region.
There's a small chance a couple of storms could produce hail and heavy downpours, especially south of I-80, where over 2 inches of rainfall is possible.
Behind this storm system, Wednesday will feature strong northwest winds and colder temperatures in the 30s. There is a chance for a rain and wet snow mix on Wednesday, with minor accumulations of snow possible.
Temperatures will remain chilly on Thursday in the 40s before a gradual warming trend returns through the weekend. Highs are expected to climb back into the mid-50s in about a week.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Low 41.
Monday
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 48.
Tuesday
Cloudy with showers likely. High 42.