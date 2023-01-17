Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers late Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies with lows in the low 30 tonight. Some peeks of sun in the morning on Wednesday, then turning cloudy in the afternoon.

CBS

Showers will increase late in the afternoon from south to north. Rain will be likely Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Some of the rain could be mixed with wet snow.

CBS

CBS

CBS

Scattered showers for Thursday with highs in the low 40s. A chance for flurries or light snow for Thursday evening.

Mid 30s and mainly dry for Friday and Saturday. Snow chances increase late Saturday into Sunday. Some slushy accumulation is possible. Highs remain above average in the mid to upper 30s for Sunday into next workweek.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Low 34°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely late in the day. High 40°

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, some light snow possible late in the day. High 43°

CBS