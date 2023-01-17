Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers late Wednesday

Watch CBS News
By Albert Ramon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies with lows in the low 30 tonight. Some peeks of sun in the morning on Wednesday, then turning cloudy in the afternoon.

Showers will increase late in the afternoon from south to north. Rain will be likely Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Some of the rain could be mixed with wet snow.

Scattered showers for Thursday with highs in the low 40s. A chance for flurries or light snow for Thursday evening.

Mid 30s and mainly dry for Friday and Saturday. Snow chances increase late Saturday into Sunday. Some slushy accumulation is possible. Highs remain above average in the mid to upper 30s for Sunday into next workweek.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Low 34°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely late in the day. High 40°

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, some light snow possible late in the day. High 43°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 4:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

