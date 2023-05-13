Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers during overnight into Mother's Day

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been a cloudy day so far but scattered showers will ramp up during the overnight into tomorrow for Mother's Day. 

Next week looks beautiful! Sunshine will return on Monday and last for most of the week. Temperatures will stay pleasant around the 70s each day.

Tonight:

Scattered showers. Low 56.

Tomorrow:

Showers likely. High near 60.

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 3:23 PM

