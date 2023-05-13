First Alert Weather: Scattered showers during overnight into Mother's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been a cloudy day so far but scattered showers will ramp up during the overnight into tomorrow for Mother's Day.

Next week looks beautiful! Sunshine will return on Monday and last for most of the week. Temperatures will stay pleasant around the 70s each day.

Tonight:

Scattered showers. Low 56.

Tomorrow:

Showers likely. High near 60.