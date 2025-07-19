Columbian Fest, Taste of River North among events dampened by midday showers

It's been drying out across Chicago after morning and midday showers dampened several events.

Events, including the Race to Mackinac, Burger Fest, and others, picked up after the showers passed, with some festival goers not letting it rain on their parade.

"It's a nice day, and we thought we'd come down and see them off," Kristin Daus said.

Along with the usual waves on the lake, there were waves from the shore on Saturday morning.

"I just like to say hi and let them know that we're all cheering them on and think this is amazing," Daus said.

She joined a crowd at Navy Pier on Saturday to watch boats set sail for the race to Mackinac as clouds rolled in.

"Right now, it's very muggy, and you know the rain's coming right around the corner," she said.

Sure enough, it started to rain on their parade.

It's not an ideal start to festivals across the city. As the first beers poured at Ravenswood on Tap, showers poured at the Colombian Fest in Humboldt Park. However, it doesn't stop the music or the dancing at the Taste of River North.

"Getting a little rained on, but that's alright," Jeannine Ringland said.

Ringland with Giveashi*t [Giveashirt] wasn't giving up on a break in the clouds. She and other vendors managed to stay drier than most.

"Very grateful for a tent with sides that's waterproof," she said.

But the showers in the city were short-lived.

"to me, i think this is so exciting."

Like a boat sailing past Navy Pier, the rain is long gone, at least for now.