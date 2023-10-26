Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers continue through tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers continue this evening and tonight with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances will be small for Friday morning, then increase in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s and will occur in the early afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the 50s by early evening, 40s by late evening, and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Conditions will be breezy and cooler for Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. Most of Saturday will be dry, but showers will increase in the evening.

It will then be wet and cold for Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s and an 80% chance of rain. An area-wide freeze is likely Sunday night, with lows in the 20s. Dry weather is expected Sunday night.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures are to be expected for Monday, with highs in the low 40s, then back in the 20s Monday night. Tuesday will be cold as well but will feature a chance for flurries on Tuesday morning and evening.

Plan on Trick-or-Treating temperatures in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low 64°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered areas of rain, especially in the afternoon. High 72°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. High 51°

