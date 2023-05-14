First Alert Weather: Showers clear by tonight, warmer workweek ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we've had some showers, but those should wrap up by this evening and overnight.

CBS 2

A drier and milder pattern emerges with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for most of the workweek.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Unlike today, high temperatures will stay near 70.

CBS 2

Tonight:

Showers ending. Low 47.

Tomorrow:

Clouds early, giving way to partial sunshine during the afternoon. High 70. Cooler lakeside.