First Alert Weather: Showers clear by tonight, warmer workweek ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we've had some showers, but those should wrap up by this evening and overnight. 

A drier and milder pattern emerges with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for most of the workweek. 

Unlike today, high temperatures will stay near 70.  

Tonight:

Showers ending. Low 47.

Tomorrow:

Clouds early, giving way to partial sunshine during the afternoon. High 70. Cooler lakeside.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 3:45 PM

