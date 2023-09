First Alert Weather: Cooler temps with shower chances

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chance of scattered showers this weekend with cool temperatures.

Warmer days return next week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures gradually rising into the 80s.

Today:

A few showers are possible. An isolated rumble of thunder. High 73.

Tonight:

Showers. Low 59.

Tomorrow:

Scattered showers. High 71.

CBS News Chicago