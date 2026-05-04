Shots fired during fight at youth football event in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after shots were fired during a fight at a youth football event in Bronzeville Sunday evening.

Teams from a youth football league were using the field at Hales Franciscan High School Sunday in the 4900 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Chicago police were called to the school just after 5:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police said when they arrived they found a large fight was taking place at the school but it was quicky broken up.

No injuries were reported. A investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. No arrests have been reported.