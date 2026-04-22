Man charged after shots fired on empty CTA bus at Midway Bus Depot

A man was charged after police said he fired shots while on board a parked CTA bus Monday afternoon.

Police said David Finch, 33, was charged with a felony count of reckless discharge of a weapon, criminal damage to government property and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Around 5:40 p.m., police said the 33-year-old man fired shots while riding a CTA bus in the 4600 block of West 59th Street at the Midway Bus Depot.

The bus was damaged, but no one else was on the bus at the time of the shooting.

Finch was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.