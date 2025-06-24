Watch CBS News
Shots fired blocks from Rate Field as White Sox game gets out

Adam Harrington
A shooting transpired in Bronzeville Tuesday evening, just as White Sox fans left a game at Rate Field just blocks away.

The shooting happened near 35th and State streets. A large police presence and crime scene tape were seen outside the Michael Paul Galvin Tower at 10 W. 35th St. — which houses the administrative offices and research institute for the Illinois Institute of Technology.

It appeared someone opened fire on a car.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was struck during the shooting, but at least one ambulance was seen leaving the scene.

Rate Field is located just the other side of the Dan Ryan Expressway from the crime scene. Chicago Public Safety Headquarters is located about a city block to the east at 3510 S. Michigan Ave.

