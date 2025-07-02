Watch CBS News
Shots fired at Chicago police officer in unmarked car in Englewood

By
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Shots were fired at a Chicago police officer Wednesday evening in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the officer was driving in an unmarked car in the 300 block of West 60th Street, when the officer passed three people in a vacant lot, and two of them pulled out guns and started shooting.

The officer was not injured, and no other injuries were reported.

No one was in custody Wednesday night. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

