Passenger fires shots at man almost struck by vehicle in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot at by a passenger of a vehicle that almost struck him in Chinatown overnight.

Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was almost struck by a silver sedan, in the 2300 block of South Wentworth around 10 p.m.

The victim and the female driver of the vehicle were then engaged in an argument regarding the incident when an unidentified offender exited the front passenger seat and fired several shots at the victim before returning to the vehicle.

The vehicle then fled southbound from the location, police said.

The victim was not struck and there is no one in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.