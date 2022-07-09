Man almost gets hit by car, then almost gets shot by passenger, in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man almost got hit by a car in Chinatown Friday evening and then had shots fired at him by someone in that same car, police said.

At 8:31 p.m., the 34-year-old man was crossing the street in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when he was almost struck by a silver sedan, police said.

The man then got into a quarrel with the woman who had been driving the car, police said. A man in the front passenger then got out of the car with a gun and fired several shots at the man, police said.

The gunman got back in the car and the driver then sped off south on Wentworth Avenue, police said.

The gunfire did not hit the victim.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area One detectives are investigating.