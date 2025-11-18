Shota Imanaga accepts Cubs' $22.205 million qualifying offer to return in 2026

Chicago Cubs starter Shota Imanaga will return to the team in 2026, after accepting a $22.205 million qualifying offer, but right fielder Kyle Tucker declined his qualifying offeer, making him a free agent.

Free agents have to meet certain criteria to be eligible for a qualifying offer. Players can only receive the qualifying once in their career and they must have spent the preceding season with only one team – that means anyone traded in-season is ineligible. The value of a qualifying isn't random: it's the average of the top 125 salaries for a given year. This winter, that means it's $22.205 million.

For the Cubs, Imanaga rejoins a rotation that includes Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton and Jameson Taillon along with depth options Colin Rea and Javier Assad, not to mention the return of Justin Steele from Tommy John surgery at some point. The Cubs are likely still looking for a frontline starter, but there's plenty of depth here, to the point that it's possible someone from the group is traded.

Tucker's departure will allow the Cubs to gain draft pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B if he signs with another team in free agency. The specific draft pick compensation depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

The Cubs do not appear to have serious interest in retaining Tucker.

The Blue Jays, fresh off an American League pennant, are considered by other front offices to be the favorites to land Tucker, per ESPN. The Dodgers, who defeated the Blue Jays in the World Series, also are considered a contender to land Tucker if he's willing to take a short-term deal.

The Phillies, Giants, Orioles, Yankees, and Mets are also potential landing spots, depending on how the market develops over the coming weeks.