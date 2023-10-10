Watch CBS News
Person arrested after firing shot at Chicago police officers in Englewood

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was arrested after firing a shot at Chicago police officers Tuesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a suspicious person near 61st and Wood streets, and when they arrived, they spotted a person matching the suspect's description, and approached them for questioning.

The person pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at police, then ran off.

Officers later arrested the suspect near 61st and Honore, and recovered a gun at the scene.

Police said no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

