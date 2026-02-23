"Short Shakespeare!" brings a new take on Hamlet

It is arguably Shakespeare's most famous play, with all the passion, betrayal, and poetry, in just 75 minutes.

Hamlet's usual run time is between 3 and 4 hours, but "Short Shakespeare!" works to make the 400-year-old story accessible to younger audiences.

Directed by Edward Hall, this Hamlet stays true to the language but is set in a modern-day city, designed with modern-day clothes.

"People often think that Shakespeare's work is inaccessible, specifically kids," said Jaylon Muchison, who stars as Hamlet.

"But [we] bring these stories back to life because the themes of revenge, being stuck in a system that feels like it's keeping you captive, still resonate with us today," he said.

This is Muchison's fourth performance with the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, but he says playing Hamlet is a dream come true.

"Obviously, it's canonized for a reason, but to be able to bring my natural gifts and just my lived experience to this role is just such a blessing, and I'm grateful for it every time I get to step on stage," he said.

Hall's adaptation focuses on family dynamics. "We thought that could also be something that the kids could relate to," Muchison said.

Hamlet runs until February 28, 2026. More information can be found at chicagoshakes.com