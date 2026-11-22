The biggest shopping day of the year is just days away, but major sales are already underway at thousands of retailers.

Though it's only Sunday, many people are hitting stores for Black Friday deals.

Shoppers along Michigan Avenue said they'd rather grab the deals available now before the bigger crowds move in.

"I don't think Back Friday is much of a thing anymore," said Alex Streicher.

Shoppers like Streicher feel like the biggest shopping holiday of the year is a thing of the past.

"It's just this pre-Christmas sale or, more likely, their inventory. They need to, like, get stuff out or whatever."

He says he'd rather not risk passing up a good deal — scoring expensive Canada Goose gloves for only $90.

Other shoppers agreed with Streicher in saying that Black Friday is no longer the actual shopping day it once was.

"No, because there's too many people. It's way too crowded," said Nicole Ostapenko. "The sales already started."

Susan McMillan, owner of Jacks West End — a clothing store in La Grange — says early sales make a big difference for small businesses.

"For small retailers, you know, right now our inventory is the highest. It's your chance to get your first look and best opportunities, your best size selection."

She says that extending Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping holiday maximizes the experience during a time of year when shopping can get chaotic.

"You give us that bump by coming in and help us be able to continue to serve you well by shopping early," she said. "The early bird gets the worm — you get the best choices, and it also just makes everything a lot more relaxing for you because you know that you found some things that you really are excited about. You're not making those pressure decisions."

Stores and malls will still open extra early on Black Friday, with lines forming at some places the night before.