Shoppers across Chicago hit the stores on Christmas Eve for last-minute gifts

It's just hours until Christmas, which means, traditionally, hundreds of shoppers are dashing through the stores for those last-minute gifts.

This year, more people said they were prepared, using the malls and Mag Mile for other activities. It also helped that they made a list and checked it twice.

When shoppers were asked what they were up to, the top answers were family bonding and making the most of the weather. One of the longer lines we found at Lombard's Yorktown Center led to a man in a bright red suit. Families waiting to take photos with Santa, even if occasionally the holiday cheer turned to Christmas tears.

Along Chicago's Michigan Avenue, lines were forming, but most shoppers reported manageable crowds as they made their way from one end of the Mag Mile to another.

"Lines turn me off. I am not one to stand in line or even to just stand. I've got the cane and all, so ... ," Lois Warren said.

"I was in New York City last week, and it was like chaotic, very chaotic, so this is definitely better more calm, cleaner, smells better, all of that," Tea Lang said.

The number one thing people wanted to talk about? The Weather.

"I like how it's really warm," Ailish Murphy said.

"Thankfully, not cold. Not a blizzard and not snowing as much as it would usually would be in past years," Tammy Kwok said.

This year's Christmas turned out to be so nice it's got even the Grinch in a good mood.

Leaders at Yorktown Center said they expected thousands of shoppers this week, numbers pushed higher because of the snowy weather over the Black Friday shopping weekend.