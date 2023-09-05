Shootings, homicides, carjackings down in Chicago so far this year, police say

Shootings, homicides down this year in Chicago, police say

Shootings, homicides down this year in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The end of the summer has arrived, and Chicago Police say shootings and murders are down compared with last year.

So far this year, police have responded to 1,677 shootings – compared with 1,893 for the same period in 2022, 2,338 for 2021, and 2,159 for 2020. Police said there is an 11 percent drop in shooting incidents and a 15 percent drop in shooting victims.

The number of homicides has also fallen across the city – with 418 so far this year, compared to 456 in the same period last year, 534 in 2021, and 512 in 2020. Overall, homicides are down 8 percent for the year to date.

There were 54 homicides in August – 21.7 percent lower than August 2022, police said.

The homicide clearance rate is 50.48 percent for the year to date – the highest since 2014, police said.

Police said carjackings are also down for this year. There have been 835 carjackings this year, down 26 percent from 2022.

Police said officers have made 1,312 motor vehicle-related arrests this year, up 34 percent from the same period in 2022. Of 148 vehicular hijacking arrests, 55 percent have involved juvenile offenders, police said.

Violent crime on Chicago Transit Authority property is also down 13 percent year to date. Overall transit crime is down 12 percent year to date, and down 35 percent compared to August 2022, police said.

Officers in August also recovered 1,116 guns. This year to date, police have recovered 8,398 firearms – including 836 assault weapons – for a 15.9 increase compared with the same time period last year.