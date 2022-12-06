Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley tests out new prosthesis for leg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley is up and moving.
Earley's mother posted video on Twitter Tuesday, showing what she was a test of a prothesis for Earley's leg.
Earley, 23, was shot three times early on Friday, May 6 near Wayne and Webster avenues in the Lincoln Park neighborhood over his cell phone and password.
He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting.
A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the Earley case.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.