Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley tests out new prosthesis for leg

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Dakotah Earley tests out prothesis in therapy
Dakotah Earley tests out prothesis in therapy 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley is up and moving.

Earley's mother posted video on Twitter Tuesday, showing what she was a test of a prothesis for Earley's leg.

Earley, 23, was shot three times early on Friday, May 6 near Wayne and Webster avenues in the Lincoln Park neighborhood over his cell phone and password.

He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting. 

A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the Earley case.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 4:47 PM

