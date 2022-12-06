Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley tests out new prosthesis for leg

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley is up and moving.

Earley's mother posted video on Twitter Tuesday, showing what she was a test of a prothesis for Earley's leg.

I am so overjoyed, and I just wanted to share this with everyone who has been there for us through this journey. #DakotahEarley is walking. This is a test prosthesis but omg. pic.twitter.com/OsXTSStEv3 — Joy JellyBean Dobbs (@JellyBe88144604) December 6, 2022

Earley, 23, was shot three times early on Friday, May 6 near Wayne and Webster avenues in the Lincoln Park neighborhood over his cell phone and password.

He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting.

A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the Earley case.