Dakotah Earley's mom confirms he's coming home 'this week' after being shot, critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dakotah Earley, a young man who was shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park, is coming home soon.

His mom tweeted "#DakotahEarley coming home this week. Omg yaaaaaaay" Monday afternoon.

#DakotahEarley coming home this week. Omg yaaaaaaay — Joy JellyBean Dobbs (@JellyBe88144604) August 8, 2022

The 23-year-old has been fighting for his life since he was robbed and shot multiple times in May.

Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster avenues around 3 a.m. on Friday, May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode.

He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting.

A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.