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44-year-old man shot, killed near strip mall on South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot and killed near a strip mall on Chicago's South Side on Friday morning. 

Police said a 44-year-old man was sitting inside his car, in the 1600 block of East 95th Street, when he was approached by a person who fired shots. 

The man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. Officials have not identified the victim. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

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