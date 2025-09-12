Man wounded in shooting outside St. Sabina Church on South Side of Chicago

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon outside St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was in a car in the 7800 block of South Racine Avenue, when someone shot him in the arm and wrist.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one was in custody Friday evening. Area 2 detectives were investigating.