Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wounded in shooting outside St. Sabina Church on South Side of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon outside St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was in a car in the 7800 block of South Racine Avenue, when someone shot him in the arm and wrist.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one was in custody Friday evening. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue