Man shot after trying to drive off during armed robbery in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after a shooting during a robbery in Woodlawn Monday night.

Police said a 40-year-old man was sitting in the driver seat of a car in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue just after 9 p.m. when two men with handguns approached.

The offenders demanded the victim's belongings. He handed over his cell phone before accelerating, attempting to leave the scene.

Police said the offenders started shooting at the car and hit the victim in the head, arm and hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.