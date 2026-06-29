Shooting reported at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Matteson, Illinois

An Amazon Fulfillment Center in Matteson, Illinois, became a crime scene overnight Sunday into Monday, as police from multiple south Chicago suburbs responded to reports of a shooting.

Caution tape was set up outside the front door of the fulfillment center at 7001 Vollmer Rd. in Matteson.

Entrances to the warehouse are gated, and members of the general public cannot get close. How a shooter got onto the property, or if that person works for Amazon, are yet to be determined.

Police officers from Richton Park were on guard overnight, having responded at 2 a.m. Monday.

A police dispatcher called what happened an "attempted homicide," but it may be worse than that. An internal Amazon memo circulating the internet said a "third-party vendor passed away as a result of [sic] senseless act of violence."

The veracity of that employee communication, and whether there really was a homicide, had not been confirmed Monday morning.

Unfortunately, people who work at the Matteson Amazon warehouse are no strangers to crime.

In 2024, police said a fight between employees in the parking lot led to a shooting. A 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her head.