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Person shot, killed inside Amazon employee parking garage in Melrose Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A person was shot and killed inside an Amazon facility parking garage in Melrose Park, Illinois, on Thursday morning. 

Melrose Park police said after 9:10 a.m., officers received a call for a person shot in the parking garage that is only accessible to employees. 

The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. 

Police said the suspect fled the scene.   

Melrose Park police confirmed this was an isolated incident involving a fight between two people. Two shell casings were found on the scene. 

The West Suburban Major Crime Task Force is investigating, and Cook County Sheriff's deputies are reviewing footage from the scene. 

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