Shooter among 2 dead, 1 wounded inside Northwest Indiana home

Shooter among 2 killed, 1 other hurt inside home in Portage, Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) — Two people were killed and one other was wounded in an apparent murder-suicide inside a home in Portage, Indiana, Friday evening.

Portage police said around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the home in the 6300 block of Monument Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Approaching officers heard several gunshots from inside the home.

Upon making entry, they found two adults dead. Another surviving adult was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The ages and genders of the victims were not released.

Police said the victims appeared to be related, and the shooter is dead. There is no threat to the community.

Officers did not discharge their weapons during the incident.

No further information was available.