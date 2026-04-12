Shooting leaves man dead in Oak Forest, Illinois

A man was killed this weekend in a shooting in the south Chicago suburb of Oak Forest.

At 4:47 p.m. Saturday, Oak Forest police were called for shots fired at 167th Street and Cicero Avenue. Polic believe the victim had stopped in the median lane at the intersection when at least one shooter pulled up alongside his car in the turn lane and fired multiple rounds into his vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim was already receiving medical aid from an off-duty medical professional. Oak Forest Fire Department medics also came and tried to save the victim's life, but he later died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The victim was identified as Latrell Williams, 30, of Alsip.

Police believe the shooter fled east on 167th Street toward I-57.

The Oak Forest Police Department Investigations Division is investigating, along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information should call the Oak Forest Police Department at 708-687-1376.