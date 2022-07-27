Woman injured in shooting on Eisenhower Expressway at Sacramento
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning.
The incident took place around 3 a.m. Police said a woman was injured and took herself to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
All lanes have reopened between Sacramento and California avenues.
This is a developing story.
