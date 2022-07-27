Watch CBS News
Woman injured in shooting on Eisenhower Expressway at Sacramento

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning. 

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Police said a woman was injured and took herself to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

All lanes have reopened between Sacramento and California avenues.  

This is a developing story.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 5:34 AM

