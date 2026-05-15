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Shooting investigation underway in Aurora, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A shooting investigation is underway in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday morning. 

Aurora police are asking residents to avoid the area near the 2000 block of West Downer Place as officers remain on the scene. 

Police said portions of the area may be temporarily restricted as the investigation continues.  

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.   

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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