Shooting and crash shuts down lanes on I-80/94 near Calumet Ave. in Northwest Indiana Tuesday morning

Eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue were shut down for some time Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation after a crash.

Indiana State Polic said just after 7 a.m. that lanes had been shut down for an interstate shooting investigation. The shooting caused the victim, apparently in a black pickup truck, to crash into a semi truck.

Information about injurie and fatalities were not immediately available. Indiana State Police said more information would be released as the investigation continued. Lane have since reopened.