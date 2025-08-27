Man found shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side

Man found shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Chicago police responded to call for a person shot in the 100 block of North Mason Avenue and found the 34-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds

Police said the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has not been identified.

No arrests have been made, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Area Four detectives are investigating.