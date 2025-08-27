Watch CBS News
Man found shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man found shot and killed inside apartment on Chicago's West Side
A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Just before 2 a.m., Chicago police responded to call for a person shot in the 100 block of North Mason Avenue and found the 34-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds 

Police said the victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has not been identified. 

No arrests have been made, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

