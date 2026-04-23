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1 injured after shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway near 111th Street

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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One person was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Thursday morning. 

Illinois State Police said the shooting was reported in the southbound lanes near 111th Street just after 4:30 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. 

State police said a victim drove to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

All lanes reopened before 6:45 a.m.

Police are investigating. 

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