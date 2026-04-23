1 injured after shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway near 111th Street

One person was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said the shooting was reported in the southbound lanes near 111th Street just after 4:30 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

State police said a victim drove to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

All lanes reopened before 6:45 a.m.

Police are investigating.