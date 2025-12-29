Shipment of protein powder worth more than $500K recovered from Bridgeview, Illinois, warehouse

A cargo theft investigation has led to another discovery, this time at a warehouse in Bridgeview, Illinois.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said its Organized Retail Crime Unit was contacted by a supply chain earlier this month after a large shipment of Seeq protein powder was missing. Investigators later learned that the shipment was possibly in Illinois.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office Organized Retail Crime Unit recovered 25,000 ponuds of stolen Seeq protein powder from a Bridgeview warehouse. Cook County Sheriff's Office

The unit recovered more than 25,000 pounds of stolen protein powder from the Bridgeview warehouse on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

The office said they're gathering more information to build a strong theft case.

RELATED: Nearly $400K load of Illinois-bound lobsters still missing

It comes a week after the office recovered 24,000 tons of stolen coffee products worth more than $100,000 from a warehouse in Melrose Park. The coffee was taken from a facility in Whiteside County, Illinois.