Sheridan, Illinois manhunt underway after 2 found dead in house fire in LaSalle County

A death investigation is underway in LaSalle County after a house fire on Thursday morning.

According to police, deputies responded to a call for shots fired just before 1 a.m., and found a house on fire. Deputies found two adults dead inside the home.

Police said there were five people inside the house, including the suspect. A person was able to escape and called 911. Another person was hurt while running from house but was not shot, police said.

Police said they are searching for a known suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous. They believe the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said the victims' cause of death is under investigation.

Video from the scene shows a large law enforcement presence, including police, SWAT, and K-9 units. Police officers have blocked off a large stretch of roadway in the area that appears to be residential.

Police are waiting for search warrants. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Sheridan, Illinois, is over an hour southwest of Chicago.