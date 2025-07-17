Watch CBS News
Sheridan, Illinois manhunt underway after 2 found dead in house fire in LaSalle County

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
A death investigation is underway in LaSalle County after a house fire on Thursday morning. 

According to police, deputies responded to a call for shots fired just before 1 a.m., and found a house on fire. Deputies found two adults dead inside the home. 

Police said there were five people inside the house, including the suspect. A person was able to escape and called 911. Another person was hurt while running from house but was not shot, police said. 

Police said they are searching for a known suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous. They believe the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.   

Police said the victims' cause of death is under investigation. 

Video from the scene shows a large law enforcement presence, including police, SWAT, and K-9 units. Police officers have blocked off a large stretch of roadway in the area that appears to be residential. 

Police are waiting for search warrants. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

Sheridan, Illinois, is over an hour southwest of Chicago.   

