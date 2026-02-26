Shelter-in-place order issued, later canceled for residents in Lake in the Hills, Illinois
Residents in Lake in the Hills, Illinois, were asked to shelter in place on Thursday morning.
According to the Lake in the Hills Police Department, residents should avoid Washington Street and Clayton Marsh Drive between McKinley and Lincoln streets until further notice.
Police did not provide further details on the situation.
The shelter-in-place had been canceled by 10:43 a.m.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.